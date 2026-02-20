Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defends referendum questions on immigration

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2026 3:31 pm
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her plans for a referendum this fall on a number of immigration and constitutional issues, during a sometimes feisty news conference in Calgary on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith defended her plans for a referendum this fall on a number of immigration and constitutional issues, during a sometimes feisty news conference in Calgary on Friday morning. Global News
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is defending a suite of fall referendum questions aimed at immigration reform, saying “not every newcomer is a net contributor” to provincial coffers.

Smith announced in a TV address Thursday night that her United Conservative Party government is putting nine questions to a provincewide referendum on Oct. 19.

They include proposals to restrict social services from some immigrants and to open up Constitutional negotiations on abolishing the Senate and giving provinces the power to appoint superior court judges.

The Opposition NDP says the questions are a deceptive distraction, while Smith says her government can’t afford to sit on its hands as it faces a tough budget squeezed by slagging oil prices and population growth.

Smith says the pace of newcomers arriving in Alberta needs to match the supply of homes, schools and hospitals.

When asked if the proposed policies unfairly target immigrants, Smith claimed other jurisdictions don’t offer social services for all temporary foreign workers.

Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum: Premier Smith says Oct. 19 vote will focus on immigration, fiscal position'
Alberta referendum: Premier Smith says Oct. 19 vote will focus on immigration, fiscal position
© 2026 The Canadian Press

