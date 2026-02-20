Canada beats Finland to advance to men’s gold medal hockey game

Canada’s men hockey team beat Finland by a 3-2 score on Friday afternoon, securing their place in the gold medal game set for Sunday.
Canada came back from a 2-0 deficit, with the game-winning goal coming off Nathan MacKinnon’s stick with less than a minute remaining in the third period.
Canada also secured the win without veteran captain Sidney Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury in the quarterfinal round. Connor McDavid served as the captain for the semifinal win. McDavid also set a record for most points in a single Olympic tournament involving NHL players with 13 points.
Canada now awaits the winner of the United States and Slovakia semifinal game set for late Friday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.
The battle for the gold medal is scheduled for Sunday.
