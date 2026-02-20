Connor McDavid sets points record at single Olympics with NHL players

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada’s Connor McDavid has set a record for most points in a single Olympic tournament involving NHL players.

McDavid registered his 12th point of the Milan Cortina Games with a secondary assist on Sam Reinhart’s goal to cut Finland’s lead to 2-1 in the second period of Friday’s semifinal.

The Edmonton Oilers superstar, wearing the “C” after captain Sidney Crosby was ruled out with a lower-body injury, has two goals and 10 assists partway through his fifth game in Milan.

He ended the game with 13 points after an assist on Nathan MacKinnon’s game-winning goal, scored on a power play with 35.2 seconds left in the third period.

The Canadians battled back from a 2-0 deficit to advance to the title game with a 3-2 victory over Finland and now wait to see who they will face off against in Sunday’s gold metal match.

Story continues below advertisement

The United States and Slovakia semifinal game is set for late Friday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

McDavid eclipsed the previous mark set by Finnish forwards Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu, who both registered 11 points at the 2006 Turin Games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Selanne still holds the career NHL-era Olympic record with 32 points. Crosby holds the Canadian NHL-attended Games record with 16.

McDavid is making his Olympic debut after the NHL skipped the 2018 and 2022 Games.

A generational talent, the 29-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., has won the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer five times. He has 1,178 points (395 goals, 783 assists) in 770 career contests — a per-game rate exceeded only by Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is looking to punch its ticket to the gold-medal game after the country’s NHL players topped the podium in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

The United States and Slovakia face off in the other semifinal later Friday at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The bronze-medal game is scheduled for Saturday, followed by Sunday’s matchup for gold.