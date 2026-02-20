Highway 401 lanes closed after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

See more sharing options

The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 have been fully closed down through Friday’s commute after a multi-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a crash on Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to assess the extent of the injuries from the multi-vehicle crash. Collector lanes remained open, but the express lanes were shuttered heading east.

Police later confirmed one 35-year-old had been pronounced dead, providing no other details.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.