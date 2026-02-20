Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 401 lanes closed after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 20, 2026 12:29 pm
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 have been fully closed down through Friday’s commute after a multi-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a crash on Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene to assess the extent of the injuries from the multi-vehicle crash. Collector lanes remained open, but the express lanes were shuttered heading east.

Trending Now

Police later confirmed one 35-year-old had been pronounced dead, providing no other details.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices