Highway 401 lanes closed after fatal multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

The eastbound express lanes on Highway 401 have been fully closed down through Friday’s commute after a multi-vehicle crash around 9 a.m. left one person dead.
Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to a crash on Highway 401 near Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene to assess the extent of the injuries from the multi-vehicle crash. Collector lanes remained open, but the express lanes were shuttered heading east.
Police later confirmed one 35-year-old had been pronounced dead, providing no other details.
Lanes are expected to reopen around 1 p.m.
