B.C. paramedics vote 97% in favour of strike action

B.C. paramedics have moved one step closer to job action.
In a release, the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC said that more than 6,000 members of Cupe Local 873 have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.
Contract talks between the union and the employer, Health Employees Association of BC, broke down before Christmas.
The union says it’s seeking improvements in several areas, including stronger protections against contracting out, better deployment models for underserved and rural areas, and strengthened mental support for front line workers.
The union will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide details on next steps.
In a statement to Global News, the Health Employees Association of BC said it respects the right of unions to consult with their members, including taking a strike vote.
“B.C. has robust essential services requirements for the health sector to prevent immediate and serious danger to the health of the public in the case of any job action,” the organization said in a statement.
Get weekly health news
“At this time, there are still outstanding Essential Service Orders within the health sector, including the Essential Services Order for BC Emergency Health Services. HEABC’s position is that all health sector Essential Services Orders must be issued by the Labour Relations Board before any health care union/bargaining association can engage in legal job action.”
The Health Employees Association of BC said it is committed to continuing negotiations to address the issues that are important to both parties.
Write a comment