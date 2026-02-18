Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. paramedics vote 97% in favour of strike action

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. paramedics’ union calls for mediation in contract talks'
B.C. paramedics’ union calls for mediation in contract talks
WATCH: Ambulance Paramedics of BC is calling for a mediator to be appointed to break the deadlock in contract talks with the province. Union spokesperson Ian Tait speaks with Global News Morning about the likelihood of a strike vote and job action – Jan 23, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. paramedics have moved one step closer to job action.

In a release, the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency Dispatchers of BC said that more than 6,000 members of Cupe Local 873 have voted 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

Contract talks between the union and the employer, Health Employees Association of BC, broke down before Christmas.

The union says it’s seeking improvements in several areas, including stronger protections against contracting out, better deployment models for underserved and rural areas, and strengthened mental support for front line workers.

The union will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide details on next steps.

Click to play video: 'Ambulance Paramedics of BC request a mediator be brought in as union prepares for job action vote'
Ambulance Paramedics of BC request a mediator be brought in as union prepares for job action vote

In a statement to Global News, the Health Employees Association of BC said it respects the right of unions to consult with their members, including taking a strike vote.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“B.C. has robust essential services requirements for the health sector to prevent immediate and serious danger to the health of the public in the case of any job action,” the organization said in a statement.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this time, there are still outstanding Essential Service Orders within the health sector, including the Essential Services Order for BC Emergency Health Services. HEABC’s position is that all health sector Essential Services Orders must be issued by the Labour Relations Board before any health care union/bargaining association can engage in legal job action.”

The Health Employees Association of BC said it is committed to continuing negotiations to address the issues that are important to both parties.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices