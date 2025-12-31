B.C. paramedics union warns of potential job action as bargaining talks break down

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing thousands of paramedics, dispatchers, and call takers in British Columbia is warning about potential job action after it says contract negotiations broke down before Christmas.

A statement from Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia says that it has been in collective agreement negotiations with the employer, BC Emergency Health Services, since September.

It says it is now engaging its membership about possible job action, including the possibility of a strike.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The BC Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union says it’s seeking improvements in several areas, including stronger protections against contracting out, better deployment models for underserved and rural areas, and strengthened mental support for front line workers.

Jason Jackson, president and lead negotiator with the union, says they are prepared to do what’s necessary to bring the employer back to the table, and if required, involve mediation to reach a fair agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the province will continue to lose skilled professionals — at the price of communities — without seeing “meaningful improvements” to wages, benefits, and wellness initiatives.

“This is not where we expected or wanted to be,” Jackson said in the release.

“We are deeply concerned about what will happen if government fails to take these negotiations seriously.”