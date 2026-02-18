SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Paul Coffey set to return to Oilers bench

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 12:52 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Paul Coffey is back behind the Edmonton Oilers bench.

The former Oilers defenceman and Hall of Famer returns to the coaching staff after a previous two-year stint leading the club’s defensive corps.

He had returned to his role as a special adviser to ownership and hockey operations in July.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski'
Blades Bio January 2026: David Lewandowski
Story continues below advertisement

From the time of his first hire back on Nov. 13, 2023, through the end of the 2024-25 season, the Oilers allowed 2.78 goals per game, which was the fifth-best mark in the league over that span.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Edmonton is currently 25th in the NHL with 3.29 goals against per game.

Trending Now

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, four points back of Vegas, and one point ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices