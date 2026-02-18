Paul Coffey set to return to Oilers bench

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – Paul Coffey is back behind the Edmonton Oilers bench.

The former Oilers defenceman and Hall of Famer returns to the coaching staff after a previous two-year stint leading the club’s defensive corps.

He had returned to his role as a special adviser to ownership and hockey operations in July.

From the time of his first hire back on Nov. 13, 2023, through the end of the 2024-25 season, the Oilers allowed 2.78 goals per game, which was the fifth-best mark in the league over that span.

Edmonton is currently 25th in the NHL with 3.29 goals against per game.

The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, four points back of Vegas, and one point ahead of Seattle and Los Angeles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.