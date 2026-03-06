Blake paces surging Hurricanes to win over Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Jackson Blake had a pair of goals and K’Andre Miller had three assists as the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes came away with a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes (40-16-6), who have won seven of their last eight games and have gone 16-2-3 in their last 21 contests.

Zach Hyman had a pair of goals and Vasily Podkolzin also replied for the Oilers (30-25-8), who have lost six of their last eight. Edmonton has allowed 56 goals in its last 12 games.

Frederik Andersen made 13 stops to earn the win in the Carolina net, while Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for Edmonton.

TAKEAWAYS

Hurricanes: Ehlers has now scored five goals in his last three games, hitting the 20-goal mark on Friday for the ninth time in his 11 NHL campaigns.

Oilers: Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his points streak to six games, during which time he has picked up 11 points. In his last 11 games, McDavid has recorded 21 points.

KEY MOMENT

Carolina scored a pair of goals just 46 seconds apart, both coming off Edmonton miscues. Just 37 seconds after the Oilers opened the scoring 10:43 into the first, Seth Jarvis passed it across to Gostisbehere and he ripped a one-timer into a wide-open net for his 11th. The Canes then took a 2-1 lead when Ehlers sent a long shot off the bar and in for his 20th.

KEY STAT

Three Oilers acquired in a pair of separate deals with Chicago — defenceman Connor Murphy and forwards Jason Dickinson and Colton Dach — made their debuts in the game. Not counting season-opening games, it was the fifth time in the last 30 years that three players all debuted at once. Edmonton did not make a Deadline Day trade for the fourth straight year.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Oilers: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2026.