Crime

Woman found in Moncton garbage bin identified, cause of death not known

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 18, 2026 3:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton on Feb. 15, 2026. View image in full screen
RCMP are continuing to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton on Feb. 15, 2026. Submitted/Wade Perry
RCMP in New Brunswick say they’ve identified the woman whose body was found in a garbage bin in Moncton over the weekend, but are still trying to determine what caused her death.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette said the victim is a 39-year-old woman from Moncton and investigators have been in contact with her family.

“Right now we’re investigating a suspicious death possibly as a homicide because we have not yet determined how this individual has died,” he said.

Police were called to High Street for a sudden death at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, and located a woman deceased in an outdoor garbage bin near a walking trail.

The following day, Ouellette said a police operation was conducted on Norwood Street, in connection with the investigation.

“We believe the incident to be a targeted incident if it is indeed determined to be a homicide. Again, we’re still searching and we’re still trying to determine the cause of death,” said Ouellette.

“But at this point, we do not have information to suggest that there is any danger to the general public.”

He urged anyone with information to reach out to police.

“We want the public to understand that if they have information that can help us, that they definitely need to contact us and we encourage them to contact us so we can get to the bottom and answer questions for the friends and family of the deceased individual,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or send an email to jdiv.mcu@rcmpgrc.gc.ca.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

