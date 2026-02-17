Pattullo Bridge closes early after people started to climb up the arch

Send this page to someone via email

The Pattullo Bridge has officially closed after shutting the link between New Westminster and Surrey to vehicle traffic.

Cyclists and pedestrians were invited to enjoy a car-free experience over the weekend, but it was cut a few hours short when people started to climb the arch of the bridge.

“There was a lineup forming, probably 20 people deep of people taking turns climbing up maybe 10 or 15 feet,” witness Derek Williams told Global News.

“I think 15 feet is the highest I saw somebody do it.”

Surrey police officers were called in around 5 p.m.

“Police arrived and assisted security in dispersing the crowd that had queued up,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton with the Surrey Police Service told Global News.

“There were two people that were partway up the arch that police were able to successfully negotiate down before they got hurt.”

Shortly after, the B.C. government decided to close the bridge, citing poor weather conditions, but the bridge was initially set to close on Tuesday morning.

However, police had to be called a second time on Monday, around 7 p.m., after security reported a group pushing through the barricades.

“That’s when, unfortunately, these people got quite anti-police and verbally abusive with us and the security on scene,” Houghton said.

“Thankfully, no one had to be arrested and everyone dispersed and cooler heads prevailed.”

The new bridge was given a First Nations name from the Kwantlen First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band: stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge.

All four lanes are now open to traffic.