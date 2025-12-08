B.C.’s new Pattullo Bridge receives First Nations name — stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

The new Pattullo Bridge has been given a First Nations name from the Kwantlen First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band: stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge.

The bridge, which is beside the original Pattullo Bridge, now has a connected deck and is preparing to welcome traffic, according to the B.C. government.

Traffic will begin shifting to the stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge from the Pattullo Bridge in phases over the coming weeks. The new bridge has four wider lanes with a centre median and barrier-separated walking and cycling lanes.

stal̕əw̓asəm can be understood as “a space where you can view the river.” The English name is Riverview.

“stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge is more than just a name. It acknowledges the history of these lands, and represents the preservation of culture and language,” Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement issued by his department.

Story continues below advertisement

“This new bridge is going to transform the region’s transportation network, support people and businesses in the region, and strengthen B.C.’s economy for generations.”

View image in full screen The name of the new Pattullo Bridge. Andrea Macpherson / Global News

An official opening day has not yet been announced; however, the province says that when the bridge opens, a single lane of northbound traffic will exit to eastbound East Columbia via the new off-ramp.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement also quoted Chief Marilyn Gabriel of the Kwantlen First Nation saying that traditional names are not give lightly and carry “reminders and responsibilities.”

“With the new name, we honour our past, present and future, and the importance of this area to both Kwantlen and Musqueam,” her quote read. “We also reflect on our long-standing connections to sacred lands and resources on both sides of the bridge crossing and stal̕əw̓ (Fraser River). The name reminds us that with many connections shared in this area, we all are responsible to honour and uphold its well-being and generosity it has provided for countless generations.”