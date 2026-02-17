Shia LaBeouf arrested after fight during Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Send this page to someone via email

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans early Tuesday morning after an altercation during the city’s Mardi Gras celebration.

LaBeouf is facing two counts of simple battery and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, People reports.

The 39-year-old actor was reportedly involved in an incident shortly after midnight outside a bar in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

In a video, obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf is shown receiving medical attention from paramedics.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter (THR), the New Orleans Police Department alleged that LaBeouf was causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a business on Royal Street.

According to the police, a staff member attempted to remove LaBeouf from the business but said that the Holes actor hit one man several times with closed fists.

LaBeouf left but came back, allegedly becoming more aggressive.

The police report, viewed by THR, said multiple people attempted to hold LaBeouf down but he was let up “in hopes that he would leave.”

Police allege LaBeouf then resumed hitting the same man, then punched another person in the nose before he was held down until officers arrived.

The Transformers actor was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries and then arrested and charged.

LaBeouf’s arrest comes after the actor went on an extended weekend bar crawl during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, employees of various establishments told THR.

“He is terrorizing the city,” one bartender, who waited on LaBeouf last Thursday, told the outlet.

Representatives for LaBeouf have not commented on the actor’s arrest as of this writing.

On Feb. 15, LaBeouf posted a photo of himself on X wearing Mardi Gras beads.

This isn’t LaBeouf’s first run-in with police — he was previously arrested in July 2017 while filming The Peanut Butter Falcon. LaBeouf was taken into police custody after resisting arrest and going on a racist, profanity-filled rant.

Footage of the incident was released online, showing him calling police officers “b-tch” and “wh-re.” He said one of the officers “especially” was going to hell, LaBeouf said, “because he’s a Black man.”

LaBeouf went on to say that he’s a “tax-paying American” and “I have rights.” LaBeouf also said, “I’m an American. You’ve got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel, for doing what, sir? You really got these cuffs on me heavy, bro.”

He was charged with public drunkenness (which was later dropped) and disorderly conduct. He issued an apology after the footage of the incident was released, saying, “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it.” In October 2017, the actor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour charge of obstruction and was placed on a year’s probation.

In March 2018, LeBeouf opened up about learning from his mistakes following his arrest in Savannah.

“What went on in Georgia was mortifying,” LaBeouf said in his cover story for Esquire’s April 2018 issue. “White privilege and desperation and disaster.… It came from a place of self-centred delusion.… It was me trying to absolve myself of guilt for getting arrested.

“I f–ked up.”

“I’m a buffoon,” LaBeouf told the publication. “My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic. They’re a struggling motherf–ker showing his a– in front of the world.”

More recently, British singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in 2020 accusing him of “relentless abuse,” including assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress.

At the time of the suit, LaBeouf said he was “not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say,” he said in a statement.