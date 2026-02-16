Canadian pair Pereira, Michaud fall to eighth

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MILAN – Canadian figure skaters Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud fell to eighth in pairs, while former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps placed 11th at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games on Monday.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Trenton, Ont., entered the night in third after a stellar, personal-best skate in Sunday’s short program.

The duo scored 125.06 points in their free program to music from the film “Gladiator,” finishing with 199.66 following mistakes on their jump sequence, throw triple loop, side-by-side triple salchow and death spiral.

Story continues below advertisement

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps finished with 192.61 after Stellato-Dudek’s fluke fall on the exit of a lift cost them several points in the short program. The Canadians scored 126.57 in their free skate to “Poeta en el Mar” by Vicente Amigo, almost 14 points below their season’s best.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two-time world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan captured gold, bouncing back from a shaky short program to post a personal-best 231.24 with a clean, mesmerizing free skate (158.13) to draw a standing ovation.

Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava won silver with 221.75, while Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin took bronze (219.09) after winning the short program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.