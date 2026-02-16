Menu

Sports

Canadian pair Pereira, Michaud fall to eighth

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 5:23 pm
1 min read
Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud compete during the pairs free skate figure skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud compete during the pairs free skate figure skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
MILAN – Canadian figure skaters Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud fell to eighth in pairs, while former world champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps placed 11th at the Milan Cortina Olympic Games on Monday.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Trenton, Ont., entered the night in third after a stellar, personal-best skate in Sunday’s short program.

The duo scored 125.06 points in their free program to music from the film “Gladiator,” finishing with 199.66 following mistakes on their jump sequence, throw triple loop, side-by-side triple salchow and death spiral.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps finished with 192.61 after Stellato-Dudek’s fluke fall on the exit of a lift cost them several points in the short program. The Canadians scored 126.57 in their free skate to “Poeta en el Mar” by Vicente Amigo, almost 14 points below their season’s best.

Two-time world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan captured gold, bouncing back from a shaky short program to post a personal-best 231.24 with a clean, mesmerizing free skate (158.13) to draw a standing ovation.

Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava won silver with 221.75, while Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin took bronze (219.09) after winning the short program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

