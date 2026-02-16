Menu

Trending Now

    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     
    
     

Sports

Homan ends skid with win over China at Olympics

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 5:54 am
1 min read
Canada's Rachel Homan in action during the women's curling round-robin session against China at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb.16, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). View image in full screen
Canada's Rachel Homan in action during the women's curling round-robin session against China at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb.16, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Rachel Homan ended a three-game losing skid on Monday morning with a 10-5 victory over China’s Rui Wang at the Winter Olympics.

Homan and her Ottawa-based women’s curling team of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew and Sarah Wilkes scored four points in the fourth end and tacked on three more in the sixth.

“It was a good flow, good vibes and all-around execution,” said Canadian coach Heather Nedohin. “So good morning, Canada.”

The Canadians improved to 2-3 in round-robin play at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium. Homan was scheduled to play Japan’s Sayaka Yoshimura (1-4) in the evening session.
Story continues below advertisement

Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg (6-0) remained unbeaten with a 6-4 win over Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni and Great Britain’s Sophie Jackson topped Denmark’s Madeleine Dupont 7-2.

Canada was in a three-way tie for sixth place with Great Britain and China. The top four teams at the end of round-robin play Thursday afternoon will advance to the semifinals on Friday.

Medal games are scheduled for the weekend.

American Tabitha Peterson was alone in second place at 4-1. Switzerland and South Korea’s Eunji Gim were next at 3-2 while Denmark fell to 3-3.

It was the first draw in women’s play since World Curling reversed course on its umpire setup. Homan had a rock pulled in a loss to Switzerland on Saturday when an umpire monitoring the hog line called her for double-touching the stone.

The sport’s governing body said Sunday night that umpires would return to their regular setup of monitoring the delivery area only when requested by the opposing team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

