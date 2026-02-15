Pereira and Michaud in third after short program

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Canadian champions Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished third in the pairs short program, while Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps sit 14th after a costly fall Sunday at the Milan Cortina Games.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Trenton, Ont., produced a season’s best 74.60 — shattering their previous mark of 70.66 — after a beautiful skate to “Say You Love Me” by Jessie Ware, lifting their arms in elation when the score was announced.

Story continues below advertisement

Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin stood in first place with 80.01 points, while Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava placed second with 75.46. Pereira and Michaud held a 0.73-point lead over Hungary’s Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

At 42, Stellato-Dudek became the oldest female figure skater to compete at the Olympics in nearly a century, a little more than two weeks after she hit her head on the ice during a training session in Quebec.

She and Deschamps, the 2024 world champions, scored 66.04 to the epic “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff, losing points when Stellato-Dudek tripped on the exit of their lasso lift. She and Deschamps appeared to touch skate blades before she went down in an otherwise strong program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.