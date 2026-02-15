Menu

Sports

Pereira and Michaud in third after short program

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 5:23 pm
1 min read
Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud compete during the pairs short program figure skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud compete during the pairs short program figure skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
MILAN – Canadian champions Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud finished third in the pairs short program, while Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps sit 14th after a costly fall Sunday at the Milan Cortina Games.

Pereira, of Milton, Ont., and Michaud, of Trenton, Ont., produced a season’s best 74.60 — shattering their previous mark of 70.66 — after a beautiful skate to “Say You Love Me” by Jessie Ware, lifting their arms in elation when the score was announced.

Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin stood in first place with 80.01 points, while Georgia’s Anastasia Metelkina and Luka Berulava placed second with 75.46. Pereira and Michaud held a 0.73-point lead over Hungary’s Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko.

At 42, Stellato-Dudek became the oldest female figure skater to compete at the Olympics in nearly a century, a little more than two weeks after she hit her head on the ice during a training session in Quebec.

She and Deschamps, the 2024 world champions, scored 66.04 to the epic “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff, losing points when Stellato-Dudek tripped on the exit of their lasso lift. She and Deschamps appeared to touch skate blades before she went down in an otherwise strong program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

