‘Beyond horrific’ crash kills Calgary father, severely injures daughter

Vehicle problems that turned into a nightmare – that’s how family members describe a crash that killed a Calgary father and left his 21-year-old daughter with life-changing injuries.

Strathcona County RCMP said two vehicles were stopped on the shoulder of the road on Feb. 8; both drivers were out of their vehicles, trying to change a tire, when the fatal collision occurred.

Victoria Fortuna had been driving on Anthony Henday Drive in Edmonton, says her aunt Laurel Cousens, when Fortuna got a flat tire and called her father Paul for help.

“They were getting the equipment out to change the flat tire and another driver plowed into the back of the second vehicle and pinned the two of them between the two SUVs,” Cousens said.

Police say the father, daughter and their vehicles were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

RCMP confirmed a 53-year-old man – identified by the family as Paul – died at the scene.

One week after the crash, Victoria is still in the ICU.

View image in full screen Victoria Fortuna in the Calgary Stampede parade. Courtesy: Laurel Cousens

“It is just overwhelming, the road ahead of her to rebuild her life,” Cousens said.

"It's been beyond horrific for Victoria."

Victoria’s family said both her legs had to be amputated and she’s undergone multiple surgeries.

They say quick work from other drivers on the Henday saved her life.

“Apparently it was a doctor – and I believe his wife – a nurse, were able to perform emergency techniques to stem the bleeding,” Cousens said

Victoria had moved to Edmonton from Calgary to attend MacEwan University’s fine arts program.

A GoFundMe to help Victoria’s family stay close to her and provide care reached its initial goal within a day.

Her family is thankful for the support. They also want to thank the people who helped at the scene.

“We just cannot express enough just how much that support means to us and it’s helping to prop us up through this horrendous, horrendous ordeal,” Cousens said.

They also want drivers to take more care on the roads and say this situation was avoidable.

“This could be your daughter, sister, friend, niece, granddaughter and like why?” Cousens said. “It is so not worth the risk.”