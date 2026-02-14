Notable quotes from the 2026 Winter Olympics

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Here are some notable quotes from the Milan Cortina Olympics on Feb. 14, 2026:

—

“If I had finished my career without an Olympic medal in the 500 metre, I would have not regrets, but something would have been incomplete. A part would have been missing.”

— Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil, who won a bronze medal in the men’s 500 metre long-track speedskating event after failing to reach a podium all season

—

“I don’t regret defending myself or my teammates in that moment. I just probably regret the language I used.”

— Canadian curling vice-skip Marc Kennedy, after a profanity-laced on-ice discussion with his Swedish counterpart that prompted World Curling to issue a verbal warning about inappropriate behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

—

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’m super satisfied with my skiing today. I was a little nervous going into that last run because I didn’t land super clean on my second one, so I knew I needed another score to get in, but I’m really proud of myself for landing under pressure.”

— Canadian freestyle skier Megan Oldham after qualifying in first place for the women’s freeski big air final.

—

“I was 14 when (women’s ski jumping) was added to the Olympics, and even though I had spent a lot of time as a teenager advocating for it, when it was added, that was the moment I thought, ‘This is it, it’s now a real dream’ to become an Olympian. The large hill is an opportunity to show what we have been working to, and all of the girls here can obviously jump the big hill, as we all compete on it on a regular basis.”

Story continues below advertisement

— Canadian ski jumper Nicole Maurer, on the addition of the women’s large hill to the Olympics.

—

“We see many four-letter words in the hockey game. We see it once in the curling and (it’s) ‘Ooh. Shame’. It’s a giggle. It really is…God forbid a female says it. Oh, shit balls. I’ll say it. Please repeat.”

Canadian women’s curling coach Heather Nedohin, on the controversy that has erupted after Canada’s Marc Kennedy swore at a Swedish team member during Friday’s men’s match.

—

“We come to race wanting to put our best performance out there, and that’s what we did. That was the plan today – come out and post a fast time.”

— Canadian speed skater Isabelle Weidemann, after she and her teammates Valerie Maltais and Ivanie Blondin won their quarterfinals in the team pursuit as they try to defend their Olympic gold medal from Beijing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.