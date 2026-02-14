Menu

Sports

Laurent Dubreuil wins speedskating 500 bronze

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2026 11:51 am
2 min read
Laurent Dubreuil of Canada celebrate winning the bronze medal on the podium of the men's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). View image in full screen
Laurent Dubreuil of Canada celebrate winning the bronze medal on the podium of the men's 500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno). PDJ
MILAN – Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil captured bronze in the men’s 500 metres for his second career Olympic medal Saturday at the Milan Cortina Games.

The 33-year-old from Lévis, Que., sprinted across the finish line in a short-lived Olympic-record time of 34.26 seconds after a false start.

“The first one is always more special because then you can say you’re an Olympic medallist for life, but I’m a sprinter, a 500-metre skater, it’s my event,” he said. “If I had finished my career without an Olympic medal in the 500 … something would have been incomplete. A part of it would have been missing, and now I have an Olympic medal in the two races.

“What more can I ask for? It’s the cherry on top of my career.”

United States star Jordan Stolz won gold in 33.77 seconds, while Jenning de Boo of the Netherlands took silver in 33.88.

Dubreuil cruised around the ice with one arm in the air as the crowd of most orange-clad Dutch fans stood in applause after he set the record at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. Stolz, 21, and the 22-year-old De Boo surpassed it three pairings later.

“Somebody told me, ‘Hey man, you have an Olympic record!'” Dubreuil said. “In my mind, I was like, ‘Yeah, not for long probably.'”

Dubreuil, a three-time Olympian, finished eighth in the men’s 1,000 despite posting a faster time than when he won silver in the event at the 2022 Games in Beijing.

The bronze marks Canada’s eighth medal of these Games (three silver, five bronze) and second in speedskating after Valérie Maltais came third in the women’s 3,000.

Earlier, Canada began defence of its women’s team pursuit Olympic title by advancing to the semifinals, where they’ll race the United States.

Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann posted a time of 2:55.03, the fastest of the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals take place Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

