Kennedy lets F-bombs fly as curling game gets hot

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – The normally genteel sport of curling got a jolt Friday night as a Canada-Sweden matchup at the Winter Olympics included some spicy language and legitimate tension.

Swedish vice Oskar Eriksson had words for Canadian vice Marc Kennedy as players cleared rocks after the ninth end at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

In comments picked up by player microphones, Eriksson voiced his displeasure at what he felt was a ‘double-touching’ of the rocks after the hog line.

Kennedy bristled at the suggestion and threw a few F-bombs Eriksson’s way before play resumed. The Canadian team, skipped by Brad Jacobs, went on to win 8-6 to improve to 3-0 while Niklas Edin’s Swedish side fell to 0-3.

“It was a little unusual,” Kennedy said. “They might be grasping for straws. It doesn’t matter anymore. But I don’t like our team being accused of cheating, so I told him what I thought of it.”

Unlike most sports, curlers wear microphones during games at big competitions. It gives viewers insight into the action, but it can also mean salty language can make it to air since a delay system isn’t used.

“I was a little surprised that they got so heated. I don’t think I’ve really ever seen that before,” Jacobs said. “I mean, I’ve seen Oskar chirp in funny ways and whatnot and be playful.

“To have him be a little bit more serious was different.”

The broadcast feed on Eurosport included most of the exchange. Eriksson stayed cool during the interaction and offered to play video back for the players and coaches after the game.

“I don’t like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour and four Olympic Games,” Kennedy said.

Players have to release the stone before the hog line on the sheet. Depending on the release, some curlers may briefly touch the handle a second time, or their hand may make contact with the rock.

A curler will often point out an issue to the umpire, who may keep a closer eye on the hog line area throughout the game and remove a rock if there’s a hog line violation.

“I like Oskar, and he’s a great player, and I looked at him and I said, ‘I would never ever do to you what you did to us out there.'” Kennedy said.

The players finished the 10th end without issue and shook hands after the game.

“It’s sport, it happens,” Kennedy said. “Think of what happens and gets said out on the ice in hockey games. It’s OK. It’s just a little bit of a heated game, and we defended ourselves.”

Eriksson only spoke in Swedish to reporters gathered in the interview area.

“I’m not going to apologize for defending ourselves against a cheating accusation,” Kennedy said. “It is what it is. So onward. It’s a good game. Big win. On to tomorrow.”

Both teams have veteran players who have been on the elite curling scene for well over a decade. They know each other well and have played many games against each other at top events.

“If those guys wanted to go have a beer right now, we would,” Jacobs said. “100 per cent.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.