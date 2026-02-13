Roughriders sign Super Bowl-winning running back

See more sharing options

REGINA – Running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

Henderson, 28, was a 2019 third-round pick of the Rams. He spent a total five seasons with the NFL club, rushing for 1,852 yards on 442 carries while adding 76 catches for 577 yards. He scored 19 touchdowns in 54 regular-season contests.

Henderson was a member of the Rams team that nipped the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

—

Lions sign veteran American defensive back Ruffin

VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions signed veteran American defensive back Dionte Ruffin on Friday.

The five-foot-11, 183-pound Ruffin spent three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2023-25) before being released in January. He began his CFL career with Calgary in 2022, starting nine games before being let go Sept. 30.

Ruffin has appeared in 46 career CFL regular-season games, registering 129 tackles, two special-teams tackles, six interceptions and one forced fumble. He has also scored a touchdown.

Ruffin won a Grey Cup with Montreal in 2023.

—

Edmonton Elks release veteran offensive lineman Ivey

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks released veteran American offensive lineman Martez Ivey on Friday.

The six-foot-three, 305-pound Ivey appeared in 66 regular-season games over four seasons with Edmonton. The former Florida Gator began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, appearing in one game with the club.

Ivey was dealt to Edmonton prior to the ’22 season.

Prior to coming to Canada, Ivey, 30, spent time in the NFL with New England (2019) and Carolina (2021). He was seleced in the second round of the 2020 XFL draft by the Tampa Bay Vipers but the league suspended operations April 10, 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.