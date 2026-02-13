Calgary police charge nail salon employee with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged an employee of a nail salon and spa in the city’s southeast with sexually assaulting a customer.

Investigators say the complainant received a waxing at Shawnessy Nails Time Spa, located at 140-70 Shawville Blvd. S.E. on Jan. 9.

During the appointment, the employee is alleged to have touched the victim in a sexual manner without their consent.

The 41-year-old employee has been charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

View image in full screen Calgary police allege the 41-year-old employee of Shawnessy Nails Time Spa touched a customer in a sexual manner without consent. Global News

Police say that in Canada there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault, even if many years have passed.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re asking anyone with information about this case, or similar incidents, to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.