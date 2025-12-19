Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 19, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
A 36-year-old massage therapist has been charged with sexual assaulting a client duringa recent massage at Massage Addict in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault involving a client at Massage Addict in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police have charged a local massage therapist with sexual assault in an incident allegedly involving a client.

Police allege the incident happened in Nov. 2025, when the victim received a massage at Massage Addict, located at 120 – 4 Mahogany Row, southeast.

The 36-year-old therapist conducting the massage is accused of touching the victim in a sexual manner without consent.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2026.

Police say the owners of the business where the accused worked, Massage Addict, located in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany, have been cooperating with investigators. View image in full screen
Police say the owners of the business where the accused worked, Massage Addict, located in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany, have been co-operating with investigators. Global News

Investigators say the management of Massage Addict have been co-operating with police throughout the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also reminding anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault that there is no time limit in Canada on reporting such allegations.

Police can be contacted by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers (P3 Tips) from the app store.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices