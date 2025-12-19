Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a local massage therapist with sexual assault in an incident allegedly involving a client.

Police allege the incident happened in Nov. 2025, when the victim received a massage at Massage Addict, located at 120 – 4 Mahogany Row, southeast.

The 36-year-old therapist conducting the massage is accused of touching the victim in a sexual manner without consent.

He is charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11, 2026.

View image in full screen Police say the owners of the business where the accused worked, Massage Addict, located in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany, have been co-operating with investigators. Global News

Investigators say the management of Massage Addict have been co-operating with police throughout the investigation.

Police are also reminding anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault that there is no time limit in Canada on reporting such allegations.

Police can be contacted by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers (P3 Tips) from the app store.