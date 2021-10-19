Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 7:47 pm
A therapist at Massage Heights in Signal Hill, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, was charged with sexual assault. View image in full screen
A therapist at Massage Heights in Signal Hill, pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, was charged with sexual assault. Global News

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with one count of sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

In early September, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted during a massage at Massage Heights, located at 5957 Signal Hill Centre S.W., officers said.

Calgarian Maxim Klimov, 27, was charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled for court on Nov. 24.

Read more: Calgary police search for man accused of sexually assaulting woman on LRT platform

Police thanked people at Massage Heights for their co-operation and encouraged anyone who is a sexual assault victim to contact officers — “no matter when the incident occurred” — at 403-266-1234 or 911.

“There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada, and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

For support without police involvement, contact the Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse at 403-237-5888.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagCalgary Sexual Assault tagSexual Assault Calgary tagmassage sexual assault tagCalgary massage sexual assault tagMassage Heights Calgary sexual assault tagmassage sexual assault Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers