Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault

A Calgary massage therapist has been charged with one count of sexual assault, police said Tuesday.

In early September, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted during a massage at Massage Heights, located at 5957 Signal Hill Centre S.W., officers said.

Calgarian Maxim Klimov, 27, was charged with one count of sexual assault and is scheduled for court on Nov. 24.

Police thanked people at Massage Heights for their co-operation and encouraged anyone who is a sexual assault victim to contact officers — “no matter when the incident occurred” — at 403-266-1234 or 911.

“There is no statute of limitations on criminal sexual offences in Canada, and we encourage anyone who has been a victim of a serious crime to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” police said.

For support without police involvement, contact the Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse at 403-237-5888.