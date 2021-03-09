Calgary massage therapist found guilty on 11 sexual assault counts, acquitted on five

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching male clients has been found guilty of 11 counts of sexual assault.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Willie deWit acquitted Dennis Baltazar on another five sexual assault charges.

DeWit, who gave an overview of his 100-page decision in a Calgary courtroom on Tuesday, says he had to determine the complainants’ credibility on a charge-by-charge basis.

The complaints stem from encounters that took place in 2017 and 2018.

DeWit noted that Baltazar testified during his trial that the touching did not occur or, if it did, he was unaware of it.

A sentencing date is to be decided at a court appearance next month.

In Canada, there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault.

Victims of sexual assault can report it by calling the Calgary Police Services non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911 if they are in immediate danger. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers.