Additional sex assault charges laid against Calgary massage therapist

Calgary police say a massage therapist has been handed three more sexual assault charges on top of the one he already had.

Donald Patrick Harris was charged earlier this month after a matter involving a client in January, where he allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without consent.

Police say more victims have since come forward, leading to more charges against the 46-year-old man who had been working at Parkview Massage and Wellness.

Police say 46-year-old Donald Patrick Harris was a massage therapist at Parkview Massage and Wellness in Calgary.

Investigators are reminding the public that there is no time limit on reporting sexual assault and that victims are to report it, even if many years have passed since it happened.

Harris is to appear in court on all four sexual assault charges in May.

It’s at least the fourth time since November that sexual assault charges have been laid against a massage therapist in Alberta after cases in Edmonton.