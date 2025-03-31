Menu

Crime

Additional sex assault charges laid against Calgary massage therapist

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2025 7:22 pm
1 min read
A Calgary massage therapist now faces a total of four charges of sexual assault after three more people recently came forward to accuse him of touching them inappropriately.
Calgary police say a massage therapist has been handed three more sexual assault charges on top of the one he already had.

Donald Patrick Harris was charged earlier this month after a matter involving a client in January, where he allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner without consent.

Police say more victims have since come forward, leading to more charges against the 46-year-old man who had been working at Parkview Massage and Wellness.

Police say 46-year-old Donald Patrick Harris was a massage therapist at Parkview Massage and Wellness in Calgary.
Investigators are reminding the public that there is no time limit on reporting sexual assault and that victims are to report it, even if many years have passed since it happened.

Harris is to appear in court on all four sexual assault charges in May.

It’s at least the fourth time since November that sexual assault charges have been laid against a massage therapist in Alberta after cases in Edmonton.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

