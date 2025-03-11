Menu

Crime

Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2025 6:48 pm
1 min read
A file photo of a man receiving a massage. View image in full screen
A file photo of a person receiving a massage. Getty Images
Calgary police say a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault of a client.

Police say the client went in January to Parkview Massage and Wellness, located located at 3125-380 Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E in south Calgary.

It’s alleged the client was touched sexually without consent during an appointment.

Get daily National news

Police said the client reported what happened the following month.

A 46-year-old man is now charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is slated to appear in court in May.

Police noted in Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault.

“Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” Calgary police said on Tuesday.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

