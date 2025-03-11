Calgary massage therapist charged with sexual assault of client

See more sharing options

Calgary police say a massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault of a client.

Police say the client went in January to Parkview Massage and Wellness, located located at 3125-380 Canyon Meadows Dr. S.E in south Calgary.

It’s alleged the client was touched sexually without consent during an appointment.

Police said the client reported what happened the following month.

A 46-year-old man is now charged with one count of sexual assault.

He is slated to appear in court in May.

Police noted in Canada, there is no time limit on reporting a sexual assault.

“Anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault is encouraged to report it, even if many years have passed since the incident,” Calgary police said on Tuesday.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News