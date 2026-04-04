CFIA issues national recall of cheese products over listeria risk

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18 comments

  1. Ken
    April 5, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    This is what happens when you flood the country with people from 3rd world countries, they cheat and cut corners and hand washing is one of them

  2. Corinne
    April 5, 2026 at 5:25 pm

    I don’t trust the cfia for one instance after their non sensical slaughter of ostriches

  3. John Sebar
    April 5, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    cifi, breathing can maybe be bad for your health, just stop for a few days until cifi says it is safe to start again.

  4. Smith
    April 5, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    William is correct, pre-shredded cheese contains things you probably don’t want to eat, like potato starch, powdered cellulose, and Natamycin.
    Not poisonous, just unnecessary.

  5. Smith
    April 5, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    CFIA is on their usual power trip again. Many recent food recalls have been issued “over POSSIBLE listeria contamination”.
    Have they actually found anything of concern, or are they just destroying huge amounts of food on a whim, just like they did to the 300+ healthy ostriches?!?

  6. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 12:50 am

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  7. Jeff Mack
    April 4, 2026 at 11:34 pm

    Syd,
    That’s what I’ve wondered.

  8. Jeff Mack
    April 4, 2026 at 11:33 pm

    Shiela S
    Absolutely

  9. Jeff Mack
    April 4, 2026 at 11:32 pm

    “Try This”
    That’s what CFIA has done to Farmers when there’s very few Cattle, Etc. who have an illness, they’ve been known to wipe all of them out without testing. Leaving Farmers destitute and bankrupt.

  10. William
    April 4, 2026 at 8:41 pm

    NEVER buy pre-shredded! A lot of it contains sawdust!

  11. Jeff Mack
    April 4, 2026 at 6:03 pm

    I will never trust the CFIA.
    They are not good to honest hard working Farmers whose lives were completely ruined by an unnecessary cull to their Cattle/Poultry/B.C Ostriches

  12. Try This
    April 4, 2026 at 5:58 pm

    Instead of “all”, how about the correct word “some”. Only specific items, with exact date stamping are affected.
    this bad journalism causes people to avoid product that is not recalled. It is like the lettuce scare a couple of months back, people are still avoiding product when it was only a couple of batches that required care.

  13. Shiela S.
    April 4, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    I don’t believe anything the CFIA has to say, not after the ostrich slaughter. One lie after another with them

  14. Jack
    April 4, 2026 at 5:04 pm

    Goods produced in what country? Canada? We try to stay away from anything that comes from southern states like California since they have been facing a severe water shortage crisis for a lot of years now so DO THEY WASH their goods before they send them out, mainly salads?

  15. Syd
    April 4, 2026 at 3:19 pm

    There never used to be this many food recalls years ago.
    Are there more food inspections being done now that catch all these things, or are workers simply not following hygiene standards for cleaning equipment, or themselves?

  16. Phil Dennis
    April 4, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    Those salad kids get recalled more than any other product.

    Stay far far away

  17. Jay peterse
    April 4, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    Have they tested Kraft products?

  18. John Sebar
    April 4, 2026 at 12:22 pm

    might be, possible, could be, maybe, sounds like liberal speak. Is there even one proven example, nope

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Canada

CFIA issues national recall of cheese products over listeria risk

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 4, 2026 11:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Multiple brands of shredded cheese recalled over listeria risk'
Multiple brands of shredded cheese recalled over listeria risk
Several brands of shredded cheese have been recalled Saturday over concerns of listeria. The recall includes brands Bothwell, Only Goodness, Paradise Island and Western Family.
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A nationwide food recall has been issued over possible listeria contamination affecting cheese products, prepared foods and meal kits sold across Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said in a release that numerous products are being pulled from shelves due to the risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall includes a wide range of cheese products distributed nationally, as well as certain salads and meal kits containing cheese ingredients.

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Officials say the affected items span multiple brands and product types, including shredded cheeses, soft cheeses and ready-to-eat foods such as salads and prepared kits.

A recall involving cheese ingredients used in HelloFresh meal kits has also been expanded.

Consumers are being urged to check their homes for any recalled items and not to consume, serve, sell or distribute them.

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A full list of affected products is available on the CFIA website.

Food contaminated with listeria may not appear spoiled but can still cause illness.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches and severe headaches.

Health officials say pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious complications.

No illnesses have been reported yet.

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