CFIA issues national recall of cheese products over listeria risk

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A nationwide food recall has been issued over possible listeria contamination affecting cheese products, prepared foods and meal kits sold across Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said in a release that numerous products are being pulled from shelves due to the risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall includes a wide range of cheese products distributed nationally, as well as certain salads and meal kits containing cheese ingredients.

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Officials say the affected items span multiple brands and product types, including shredded cheeses, soft cheeses and ready-to-eat foods such as salads and prepared kits.

A recall involving cheese ingredients used in HelloFresh meal kits has also been expanded.

Consumers are being urged to check their homes for any recalled items and not to consume, serve, sell or distribute them.

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A full list of affected products is available on the CFIA website.

Food contaminated with listeria may not appear spoiled but can still cause illness.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches and severe headaches.

Health officials say pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious complications.

No illnesses have been reported yet.