Nova Scotia RCMP ditch vehicles after protests, return to find them damaged

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say several of their cruisers have been damaged after officers left them behind due to a protest Thursday.

RCMP officers were executing a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront on Highway 4 in Potlotek at 7:30 a.m. when a group gathered to protest and blocked the highway.

“In consideration of protester safety, officers chose not to leave the premises using their vehicles. Once officers cleared their vehicles of weapons, they departed on foot and their vehicles remained in Potlotek,” the force said in a news release Friday.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Hwy. 4 was illegally blocked by heavy equipment and a group of protesters throughout the day. Balancing respect for protesters’ rights with enforcing the law, the Richmond County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia RCMP Division Liaison Team engaged in communications with community leaders, working toward resolving the situation peacefully.”

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP received reports throughout the day of highway exits being obstructed, and at roughly 8:30 a.m. Friday, the blockades ended.

“The seven RCMP vehicles that remained in Potlotek after the search warrant execution on April 2 were removed from the community this morning. Damage to the vehicles includes broken windows, dents, deflated tires, removed tires, and urine-soaked interior surfaces,” it said.

“The investigations into the illegal sale of cannabis, the illegal blockade of Hwy. 4, the damage to the police vehicles, and related criminal offences are ongoing.”

Two men tied to the cannabis raid have been arrested, and officers have seized several cannabis products.