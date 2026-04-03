Nova Scotia RCMP ditch vehicles after protests, return to find them damaged

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12 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    will there be charges for the damages?

  2. Chris
    April 4, 2026 at 8:29 am

    And….how far you can go in a protest, is again shown to be that the Left can get as violent as they want, break as many laws as they want, and nothing happens.

    The Right goes to Ottawa to protest during the convoy, and their bank accounts get frozen.

    Canada is not a serious country.

  3. Paul
    April 4, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Balancing respect for protestor xafety…well stop reading there! Truckers convoy will be so happy to see how others get treated with illegal protests! To seve and protect…🤣🤣🤣

  4. Dinah Moe Hum
    April 4, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Goebbels news strikes again. Yet another comment deleted.

  5. Dinah Moe Hum
    April 4, 2026 at 8:03 am

    Sure doesn’t take Goebbels news long to delete my comments.

  6. fatkatz
    April 4, 2026 at 7:39 am

    total disregard of the law. They want to sell drugs but then complain that the young people are all addicted? Cut this res off any funding. Time for the law to apply to all people that live in Canada. Out governments has separated Canadians into groups.

  7. Susan L
    April 4, 2026 at 7:30 am

    So it’s legal to barricade police and vandalize their cars now? Because by them doing nothing, completely running away on foot and leaving their cars behind instead of drawing weapons on these homegrown terrorists is exactly what they just taught the nation.

  8. David
    April 4, 2026 at 3:05 am

    So, the highway was illegally blocked, and the protestors weren’t arrested? The right to peaceful protest only extends as far as obeying the law. What a joke.

  9. Anonymous
    April 4, 2026 at 2:41 am

    Why isn’t the FN context in this article? This isn’t journalism.

  10. Anonymouse
    April 3, 2026 at 10:38 pm

    I’m sooooo tired of these FNs doing what they want with total disregard of the law.
    Cut ALL the funding to them. Leave them to their own devices and see how soon they take each other out.

  11. bob
    April 3, 2026 at 3:47 pm

    like in Antigonish county yesterday our laws do not seem to apply in native communities— the TCH was blockaded for several hours—with miles of vehicles in both directions

  12. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    And the indigenous should have to pay for this damage!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP ditch vehicles after protests, return to find them damaged

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia legislature has opened back up to the public, with some exceptions'
Nova Scotia legislature has opened back up to the public, with some exceptions
WATCH: Nova Scotia legislature has opened back up to the public, with some exceptions
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Nova Scotia RCMP say several of their cruisers have been damaged after officers left them behind due to a protest Thursday.

RCMP officers were executing a search warrant at an illegal cannabis storefront on Highway 4 in Potlotek at 7:30 a.m. when a group gathered to protest and blocked the highway.

“In consideration of protester safety, officers chose not to leave the premises using their vehicles. Once officers cleared their vehicles of weapons, they departed on foot and their vehicles remained in Potlotek,” the force said in a news release Friday.

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“Hwy. 4 was illegally blocked by heavy equipment and a group of protesters throughout the day. Balancing respect for protesters’ rights with enforcing the law, the Richmond County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia RCMP Division Liaison Team engaged in communications with community leaders, working toward resolving the situation peacefully.”

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RCMP received reports throughout the day of highway exits being obstructed, and at roughly 8:30 a.m. Friday, the blockades ended.

“The seven RCMP vehicles that remained in Potlotek after the search warrant execution on April 2 were removed from the community this morning. Damage to the vehicles includes broken windows, dents, deflated tires, removed tires, and urine-soaked interior surfaces,” it said.

“The investigations into the illegal sale of cannabis, the illegal blockade of Hwy. 4, the damage to the police vehicles, and related criminal offences are ongoing.”

Two men tied to the cannabis raid have been arrested, and officers have seized several cannabis products.

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