Trump says U.S. fighter jet officer rescued, renews Iran power plant threats

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President Donald Trump announced the U.S. has rescued a crew member of a downed fighter jet that went down behind enemy lines, while levelling new threats against Iran as the war continues.

Trump, in a post to Truth Social on Sunday, said troops had rescued the “seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 crew member/officer” from inside Iran’s mountains.

“The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close,” Trump wrote. “He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.'”

He went on to say the search and rescue came after a earlier rescue, in which he said the pilot was found. Trump said that first rescue was not publicly confirmed to keep the second operation secret.

6:46 Second U.S. airman rescued in Iran, as Trump threatens to target Tehran’s power grid

The rescues of both service members came after the Friday crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle. At the time, Iran had promised a reward for anyone who turned in an “enemy pilot.”

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A separate jet that recently went down, a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft, has not been located and the status of the crew was not immediately known.

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In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran it would strike the country’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday.

He threatened in an expletive-laden post Iran would be “living in Hell” if it didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz.

2:27 Civilian death toll rises in Iran war, more than 1,000 killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Iran continues attacks on Gulf states

It’s not the first time Trump has made such threats during the month-long war, previously extending them after mediators claimed progress towards ending the conflict.

Despite the threats from Trump, Iran has shown no signs of slowing down its own military actions against neighbouring Gulf states

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Kuwait was the target of drone attacks which caused significant damage to power plants and a petrochemical plant. A water desalination plant was also put out of service, according to the country’s Ministry of Electricity. However, no injuries have been reported.

A fire was sparked at one of Bahrain’s national oil company storage facilities and a state-run petrochemical plant following a drone strike, the kingdom’s official news agency said.

The United Arab Emirates also came under fire, with authorities responding to fires at a petrochemical plant in Ruwais that officials said was caused by intercepted debris.

1:56 Race to find missing U.S. member in Iran as Trump vows retribution

Trump’s threat Sunday comes only a day after he made similar comments on Saturday, saying the Strait must open up by Monday or Iran would face consequences.

The waterway is a critical chokepoint for commercial trade, with oil and gas moving from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. Disruptions there have created volatility in the market and pushed oil and gas-importing countries to seek alternative sources.

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Iran said the “doors of hell will be opened to you” if its infrastructure is attacked in response to Trump’s renewed threat, state media reported. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi also threatened all infrastructure used by the U.S. military in the region.

Efforts continue by Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt to bring the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table, according to two regional officials.

—with files from The Associated Press