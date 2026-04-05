Trump says U.S. fighter jet officer rescued, renews Iran power plant threats

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


9 comments

  1. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    Apparently the stupid Iranians were tricked into searching the wrong area LOL. Even their communication channels are compromised. Hopefully the U.S. decimates this country of maggots starting Tuesday. Then takeover the strait and their oil. The world will be thankful.

  2. Jack
    April 5, 2026 at 5:23 pm

    He sure does look tired in this picture, Mr. Trump does. Not good since that affects his thought process and what he says and does. To many thoughts Mr. Trump keeping you awake. High time to slow down and stop causing so many world issues.

  3. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 4:10 pm

    Sounds harsh however if irans muslim dictatorship continues misbehaving ,defying continued and very clear instructions they may soon cross the line where thier total eradication may be required for the country to move forward and shrug of the Islamic yoke

  4. SusanW
    April 5, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    Jesus has Risen – you are entitled to your opinion, no matter how wrong it is. Come back when you educate yourself.

  5. M
    April 5, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Glad they found him.
    Happy Easter!

  6. Show Us
    April 5, 2026 at 12:31 pm

    Proof! Where is it? lie after lie.🙄

  7. Anonymous
    April 5, 2026 at 12:03 pm

    Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
    .
    Follow Here ………W­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­P­­­­­­­a­­­­­­­y­­­­­­­A­­­­­­­t­­­­H­­­­­­­o­­­­­­­m­­­­e­­­­­­­1­­­­.­­­­­­­­­­C­­­­o­­­­­­m

  8. Lie Back
    April 5, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Being as trump lies most of the time it would be a treat for media not to cover any more of his stories for …3 days
    Can Global rise to the challenge?
    Happy Easter to all

  9. Jesus has Risen
    April 5, 2026 at 10:32 am

    It is Easter today! Why don’t you have a front story regarding the most important day for Christians. We are a Christian country! You had articles for Jews for Passover, and they are a rounding error. Same for Muslims. Why not Christians?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Trump says U.S. fighter jet officer rescued, renews Iran power plant threats

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 5, 2026 10:19 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'US F-15 pilot rescued from Iranian mountains after jet shot down'
US F-15 pilot rescued from Iranian mountains after jet shot down
US F-15 pilot rescued from Iranian mountains after jet shot down
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. has rescued a crew member of a downed fighter jet that went down behind enemy lines, while levelling new threats against Iran as the war continues.

Trump, in a post to Truth Social on Sunday, said troops had rescued the “seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 crew member/officer” from inside Iran’s mountains.

“The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close,” Trump wrote. “He is a highly respected Colonel. This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.'”

He went on to say the search and rescue came after a earlier rescue, in which he said the pilot was found. Trump said that first rescue was not publicly confirmed to keep the second operation secret.

Click to play video: 'Second U.S. airman rescued in Iran, as Trump threatens to target Tehran’s power grid'
Second U.S. airman rescued in Iran, as Trump threatens to target Tehran’s power grid

The rescues of both service members came after the Friday crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle. At the time, Iran had promised a reward for anyone who turned in an “enemy pilot.”

Story continues below advertisement

A separate jet that recently went down, a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft, has not been located and the status of the crew was not immediately known.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump warned Iran it would strike the country’s power plants and bridges on Tuesday.

He threatened in an expletive-laden post Iran would be “living in Hell” if it didn’t open the Strait of Hormuz.

Click to play video: 'Civilian death toll rises in Iran war, more than 1,000 killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon'
Civilian death toll rises in Iran war, more than 1,000 killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Iran continues attacks on Gulf states

It’s not the first time Trump has made such threats during the month-long war, previously extending them after mediators claimed progress towards ending the conflict.

Despite the threats from Trump, Iran has shown no signs of slowing down its own military actions against neighbouring Gulf states

Story continues below advertisement

Kuwait was the target of drone attacks which caused significant damage to power plants and a petrochemical plant. A water desalination plant was also put out of service, according to the country’s Ministry of Electricity. However, no injuries have been reported.

A fire was sparked at one of Bahrain’s national oil company storage facilities and a state-run petrochemical plant following a drone strike, the kingdom’s official news agency said.

The United Arab Emirates also came under fire, with authorities responding to fires at a petrochemical plant in Ruwais that officials said was caused by intercepted debris.

Click to play video: 'Race to find missing U.S. member in Iran as Trump vows retribution'
Race to find missing U.S. member in Iran as Trump vows retribution

Trump’s threat Sunday comes only a day after he made similar comments on Saturday, saying the Strait must open up by Monday or Iran would face consequences.

The waterway is a critical chokepoint for commercial trade, with oil and gas moving from the Persian Gulf to Europe and Asia. Disruptions there have created volatility in the market and pushed oil and gas-importing countries to seek alternative sources.

Story continues below advertisement

Iran said the “doors of hell will be opened to you” if its infrastructure is attacked in response to Trump’s renewed threat, state media reported. Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi also threatened all infrastructure used by the U.S. military in the region.

Efforts continue by Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt to bring the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table, according to two regional officials.

with files from The Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices