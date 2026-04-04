2 dead in overnight Brampton shooting after altercation: police

Two people are dead following a shooting in Brampton late Friday night, according to Peel Police.
Officers were called to the area of Rutherford Road and Weybridge Trail around 10:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire at a school parking lot.
Peel Regional Police say two male victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim fled the scene before collapsing a short distance away.
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Both victims, one a teenager and the other a man in his 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
In a news conference Saturday morning, Const. Laurie McCann said the shooting followed an altercation involving a group of individuals.
Police believe one or more firearms were discharged during the incident.
“It’s looking like it was a targeted incident, not random,” Const. McCann said.
It remains unclear whether the suspects fled before officers arrived or how they left the area, adding that surveillance footage is being reviewed.
No suspect descriptions have been released.
Const. McCann said the investigation is still in its early stages, with a large presence in the area as officers canvass for evidence and witnesses.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
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