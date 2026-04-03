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Crime

Final suspect arrested in 2024 Winnipeg extortion and homicide

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 3, 2026 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives'
New list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives
WATCH: The BOLO program has released its list of Canada's most wanted fugitives, which includes a suspect wanted by Vancouver police who is tied to a major drug trafficking case. Catherine Urquhart reports – Oct 8, 2025
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A final suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the 2024 homicide of 22-year-old Zeyad Shammo from Ontario.

The Winnipeg Police Service confirmed that on March 26, 25-year-old Chad Jason Dandan was arrested in Surrey, B.C., with the help of a special enforcement unit and the BOLO Program.

In a release, police said its major crimes unit continued an investigation into the killing of Shammo, which dates back to September 2024.

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The investigation led to the arrest of Dandan, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion, according to the release.

He has since been returned to Winnipeg, where he remains in custody.

Police were first called on Sept. 10, 2024, to the 300 block of Bridge Lake Drive for reports of a missing man who had allegedly been abducted the day before.

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On Sept. 13, officers located a deceased man inside a home on Bristol Avenue. He was later identified as Shammo, an Ontario resident.

Investigators determined his death was a homicide.

Two other suspects, 26-year-old Sonny Balemba and 26-year-old Robert James Chaykowski, both of Winnipeg, were previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and extortion.

Chaykowski also faces additional charges for failing to comply with a release order.

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