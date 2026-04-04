CFIA continues recall for Tim Hortons heat-activated mugs after reports of burn risk

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The CFIA is continuing their recall for more than 25,000 Tim Hortons mugs that pose a burn risk.

The mugs, which are meant to change colour after hot liquid is poured inside are now being recalled across Canada due to a potential burn hazard risk.

According to Health Canada, the pink and white colour-changing ceramic mug may crack or break when filled with hot liquid, posing a significant risk to users.

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The mug features a chocolate dip doughnut design that changes when heated, revealing one of several designs, including Vanilla Dip, Honey Cruller, Maple Butter Glaze and Honey Dip.

As of March 10, the company had received almost 30 reports of incidents in Canada, including one report of a burn injury.

Approximately 25,040 units were sold nationwide in-store and online, between January and February 2026, according to Health Canada.

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Consumers are being urged to stop using the mug immediately and return it to a Tim Hortons location for a full refund by April 22. Returns may still be accepted after that date.

Officials also note that recalled products cannot be resold or redistributed in Canada.

Tim Hortons voluntarily removed the mugs from sale “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the restaurant.

– With files from Global News’ Katie Scott