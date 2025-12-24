Calgary police seek public help finding suspect in 2 sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are seeking public assistance in locating a suspect connected with two separate sexual assaults near the Chinook CTrain station earlier this month.

Investigators say at approximately o4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, a woman was walking northbound on 1A Street southwest near the intersection with 58 Avenue southwest, when she was approached by an unknown man who grabbed her and touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

While reviewing CCTV footage from the area, investigators noticed a second woman being assaulted in a similar manner at the same location just minutes later.



Police believe the same man is responsible for both assaults, but the second victim has not contacted police and the suspect remains at large.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents, or anyone who has dashcam video of the area around 58 Ave. and 1A St. southwest on Sat., Dec. 13, between 4:45 and 5 p.m., to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app from the app store.