Calgary police ask for public help identifying CTrain sex assault suspect

Calgary police are making a public plea for information to help identify a person accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl aboard a CTrain earlier this month.

Investigators said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 6, when an unknown man boarded a southbound train at either the Erlton or 39 Avenue station and sat down next to the girl.

A short time later, he allegedly proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent.

The girl shouted to alert other passengers, prompting the suspect to get off the train at Heritage Station.

Police described the suspect as 40 to 50 years old, 172 cm tall (five-feet-eight-inches), with short, salt-and-pepper facial hair.

He was carrying a black backpack and wearing dark-coloured sunglasses, a dark blue hoodie covering a light-coloured baseball cap, black pants and dark-coloured shoes.

Investigators have also released photos of the suspect in hopes someone from the public may recognize him or have information about his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police.