Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police ask for public help identifying CTrain sex assault suspect

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 6:56 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have released photos of a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teen age girl on a CTrain in hopes someone may have info about his identity. View image in full screen
Calgary police have released photos of a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a teen age girl on a CTrain in hopes someone may have info about his identity. Calgary Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calgary police are making a public plea for information to help identify a person accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl aboard a CTrain earlier this month.

Investigators said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 6, when an unknown man boarded a southbound train at either the Erlton or 39 Avenue station and sat down next to the girl.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A short time later, he allegedly proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent.

The girl shouted to alert other passengers, prompting the suspect to get off the train at Heritage Station.

Police described the suspect as 40 to 50 years old, 172 cm tall (five-feet-eight-inches), with short, salt-and-pepper facial hair.

He was carrying a black backpack and wearing dark-coloured sunglasses, a dark blue hoodie covering a light-coloured baseball cap, black pants and dark-coloured shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have also released photos of the suspect in hopes someone from the public may recognize him or have information about his identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices