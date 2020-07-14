Menu

Crime

Police release photos of suspect wanted in violent southeast Calgary sex assault

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted July 14, 2020 12:34 pm
At approximately 4:45 a.m., on Sunday, July 14, 2019, police were called to the 500 block of 44 Street S.E., for reports of a woman being sexually assaulted by an unknown man.
Calgary police have released photos of the suspect they’re searching for in an “extremely traumatic” sexual assault that happened in the community of Forest Lawn a year ago.

According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 44 Street Southeast just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, July 14 for reports a woman had been sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Calgary Police responded to a serious assault on 44 Street and 4 Avenue S.E early Sunday morning.
Investigators arrived to find a woman suffering from serious injuries. Paramedics took her to hospital in critical condition.

Police said it took three months before the victim had recovered enough to be released from hospital, and described her injuries as “life-altering.”

On Monday, the one-year anniversary of the violent attack, police released pictures of a suspect, describing him as being in his teens or early 20s and between six-feet and six-foot-two-inches tall with a slender build.

Police said the victim hadn’t had any prior interaction with her attacker before her assault, and the attack is believed to have been random.

“The victim fought very hard to survive and our investigators are committed to finding the person responsible and holding them accountable,” Det. Jeff Anderson with the Calgary Police Service’s sex crimes unit said in a news release.

Anyone with information about this assault or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the CPS sex crimes unit tip line at 403-428-8175 or the CPS non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

