Calgary Police investigating ‘serious assault’ in city’s southeast

Calgary Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Police received the call just after 4:30 a.m. to the 500 block of 44 Street S.E.
EMS confirmed a woman was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition just after 5 a.m.
Officers have a large area blocked off near 44 Street and 4 Avenue S.E. and the public is asked to avoid the area.
