Crime
July 14, 2019 10:09 am

Calgary Police investigating ‘serious assault’ in city’s southeast

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary Police responded to a serious assault on 44 Street and 4 Avenue S.E early Sunday morning.

Obtained by Global News
A A

Calgary Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred in the Forest Lawn neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Police received the call just after 4:30 a.m. to the 500 block of 44 Street S.E.

EMS confirmed a woman was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition just after 5 a.m.

Officers have a large area blocked off near 44 Street and 4 Avenue S.E. and the public is asked to avoid the area.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault Calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Forest Lawn
Forest Lawn Assault
Serious assault Calgary
Serious Assault Forest Lawn

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.