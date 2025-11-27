Menu

Crime

2 from Alberta charged in Ontario sex assault dating back to 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 6:43 am
1 min read
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Two people from Alberta have been charged in a northern Ontario sexual assault dating back to 2020.

Police say the alleged offences took place within the Township of Gillies, roughly 30 kilometres from Thunder Bay, between 2020 and 2022.

A 73-year-old man from Wetaskiwin County, south of Edmonton, also faces two counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault on a person under 16.

A 63-year-old woman, also from Wetaskiwin County, faces three counts of assault.

Ontario Provincial Police say both of the accused are former residents of Thunder Bay.

The pair are slated to appear in Ontario provincial court in December.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

