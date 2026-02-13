Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. The real James Bilodeau
    February 13, 2026 at 7:34 pm

    Gotta actually be working to make a complaint.

Canada

Misconduct complaints fell in 2025 against House of Commons members

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 3:30 pm
1 min read
Government benches in the House of Commons View image in full screen
FILE — The view of the government benches is seen from the Speaker's chair in the chamber of the House of Common, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
There were 13 incidents of harassment or violence reported against members of the House of Commons last year — a drop compared with the number of complaints in the two years prior.

The annual report was tabled on Friday and covers complaints submitted between Jan. 1, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025.

The number of reported incidents marks a drop compared with the 18 incidents reported in 2024 and 17 in 2023. There were 13 in 2022.

Out of the 13 incidents in the 2025 report, five complaints were about harassment, four about violence (including psychological violence) and four cited “multiple” grounds.

No complaints were listed under the categories of abuse of authority, discrimination or sexual harassment. Eleven of the 13 were resolved: 10 of those through workplace assessments, one case through negotiated resolution and two cases are pending.

This policy applies to members of the House of Commons, including those acting as members, house officers, members responsible for a research office, interns and volunteers.

Twelve of those who filed the complaints are categorized as “third party,” and one is listed as a member.

The report lists third parties that include “consultants, members of the public, and employees working for other members.”

In addition, 19 mandatory two-hour virtual sessions were delivered in both official languages as part of the onboarding of new members in 2025.

The policy came into effect in 2021.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

