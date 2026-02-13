Canadian women 15th, 20th in skeleton heats

Canada’s Jane Channell is sitting 15th after two heats in the women’s skeleton, while her teammate Hallie Clarke sits 20th after a bumpy Olympic debut.
The 37-year-old Channel, from North Vancouver, posted the 15th-best score in the first heat and the 17th in the second.
Clarke had a tough first run that put her in 21st place, but she got faster in the second with the 19th-best time.
She was just 19 when she claimed the women’s world title in Winterberg, Germany, in 2024, making her the youngest woman to win a world championship.
Austria’s Janine Flock leads the field after two runs, ahead of Germans Susanne Kreher and Jacqueline Pfeifer.
The final two heats of the competition take place Saturday, when the Olympic champion will be crowned.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.
