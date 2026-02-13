New Brunswick inmate escapes jail by ‘jumping the fence,’ emergency alert issued

An Alert Ready alert has been issued for New Brunswick warning people not to pick up hitchhikers and to be alert after an inmate escaped from the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre by “jumping the fence.”
RCMP said Todd John Lewis, 35, escaped from the Shediac, N.B., facility at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
“Lewis escaped the jail by jumping the fence and ran off on foot towards Route 15. He was previously charged with weapon related offences,” RCMP wrote in a Friday release.
RCMP say they were “advised” of the escape at 12:28 a.m. Friday and “patrols were made” but could not find the inmate.
Lewis is described as being about five feet seven inches tall and weighing about 146 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a brown coat and a black bonnet.
RCMP added that they believe he could be in the Greater Moncton area.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him because he could be armed and dangerous. Those with information can call 911 or New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267).
