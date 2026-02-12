Canada’s Sarault earns short-track bronze

See more sharing options

MILAN – Canada’s Courtney Sarault earned Olympic bronze in the women’s 500-metre event in short-track speedskating on Thursday.

Sarault, from Moncton, finished with a time of 42.427 seconds. She pulled ahead of the Netherlands’ Selma Poutsma (42.491) late and just got her skate across to get on the podium.

Xandra Velzeboer (41.609) of the Netherlands and Arianna Fontana (42.294) of Italy grabbed gold and silver, respectively. Kim Boutin, of Sherbrooke, Que., was last in the A final with a time of 44.347 seconds.

It’s the second medal of the Olympics for the 25-year-old Sarault, who won silver in the mixed team relay event earlier in the week.

In the men’s 1,000 metres, William Dandjinou finished fourth in a nail-biter, crossing the line in one minute 24.671 seconds. Jens van ‘t Wout (1:24.537) of the Netherlands, China’s Sun Long (1:24.565) and South Korea’s Rim Jongun (1:24.611) grabbed gold, silver and bronze.

Montreal’s Dandjinou, the favourite entering the event, led until the final lap when Wout made a move up the inside. Sun and Rim also slipped past as the field surged to the line.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.