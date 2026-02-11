Sentencing hearing underway for Winnipeg couple who created, sold animal torture videos

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers.
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Winnipeg couple who admitted to making animal cruelty videos and selling them on the dark web.
Irene Lima, 56, and 41-year-old Chad Kabecz sat in separate boxes inside a packed courtroom Wednesday; the couple pleaded guilty in November to several animal cruelty charges.
They were arrested in October 2024 after police began investigating videos and photos of animals being killed and tortured that had surfaced on the dark web.
After their home was searched, they were re-arrested a month later and charged with multiple offences. Police said an analysis of electronic devices they seized found hundreds of disturbing videos and photos, as well as tens of thousands of encrypted messages between the two.
Police alleged Kabecz created a private, underground social network that required prospective members to kill an animal — and submit a video of the crime — to gain membership.
Between May 20 and Oct. 7, 2024, more than 75 animals were filmed or photographed being tortured and killed, and some of the images reportedly included sexual elements, police said.
Investigators also found child sexual abuse material and messages between the two in which they discussed torturing a child.
Police added the analysis of the devices led to suspects being identified in other countries.
The Crown and defence are proposing a joint recommendation of 12 years in prison for Kabecz and Lima.
More to come.
— with files from Teagan Rasche
