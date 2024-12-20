Menu

Crime

Co-accused in Manitoba animal abuse case denied bail

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted December 20, 2024 6:14 pm
2 min read
Irene Lima, one of two people accused of making and selling animal abuse videos on the dark web, has been denied bail. Lima and her co-accused face a number animal abuse and child pornography charges. View image in full screen
Irene Lima, one of two people accused of making and selling animal abuse videos on the dark web, has been denied bail. Lima and her co-accused face a number animal abuse and child pornography charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A woman charged with 24 offences related to an underground animal abuse network has been denied bail.

Irene Lima, 55, and Chad Kabecz, 40, were arrested in October following a search warrant of Kabecz’s Lord Roberts residence. Police say Kabecz created an underground network that required prospective members to submit a video of themselves killing an animal to join. They were both charged with four animal abuse offences.

Further investigation revealed Kabecz and Lima were creating and selling photos and videos of animals being tortured and killed. Police seized their electronic devices, where they found child sexual abuse material and messages between the two in which they discussed torturing a child.

In November, Lima and Kabecz were charged with 20 and 25 more charges, respectively, including accessing child pornography, bestiality, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Police said at the time there was a sexual nature to Kabecz’s and Lima’s videos.

Irene Lima faces a number of animal abuse charges and was denied bail. View image in full screen
Irene Lima faces a number of animal abuse charges and was denied bail. Facebook

WPS said more than 75 animals were filmed or photographed being tortured and killed. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A small group of protesters gathered outside court ahead of the hearing, holding signs calling for Lima’s bail to be denied, and harsher penalties for animal abuse charges.

“It was very hard to sit through the bail decision, but yeah, I think everybody wanted the same thing,” said Kristy Zamonsky.

“I think we all knew it was going to happen. I wanted bail denied today, we got it, and that’s great.”

Zamonsky said the group plans to be at every court date related to Lima and Kabecz’s cases.

Lima’s counsel, Mike Cook, says he’s “very disappointed” by the hearing outcome.

“It was a difficult bail hearing,” he said.

“The next step is, the Crown and I are going to meet, we’re going to go over the file… as we stand here now, I think it’s going to go to trial,” he said.

Police said in November the investigation has expanded internationally.

