Share



Crime

Disturbing details emerge in Winnipeg animal cruelty case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 27, 2024 10:50 am
2 min read
Winnipeg police provide an update on a disturbing animal cruelty case, Nov. 27, 2024. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police provide an update on a disturbing animal cruelty case, Nov. 27, 2024. Randall Paull / Global News
WARNING: The story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers

Winnipeg police have announced more charges in a harrowing animal cruelty case.

Police said Wednesday the investigation — which involved videos and photos of animals being killed and tortured that surfaced on the dark web — has led to even more serious charges than the laundry list the two suspects were handed earlier this fall.

Irene Lima, 55, and 40-year-old Chad Kabecz of Winnipeg, were arrested in October. A Lord Roberts-area home was searched, and police seized evidence including several electronic devices.

Lima and Kabecz were re-arrested Monday, after police say an analysis of those electronic devices led to the discovery of hundreds of disturbing videos and photos, as well as tens of thousands of encrypted messages between the two suspects.

Police allege that Kabecz created a private, underground social network in June, which required prospective members to kill an animal — and submit a video of the crime — in order to gain membership.

Between May 20 and Oct. 7, police said, more than 75 animals were filmed or photographed being tortured and killed, and some of the images allegedly included sexual elements.

Among the communications between Lima and Kabecz, police said, were conversations about their intention to torture a child, as well as several images of child pornography.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers arrested for torture, killing of cats, police say'
Winnipeggers arrested for torture, killing of cats, police say

Lima now faces 20 additional charges, including six counts each of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and killing or injuring animals, plus four counts of bestiality, and charges of accessing child pornography, making, printing or publishing child pornography, and possessing the proceeds of crime.

Kabecz faces five more charges: four counts of compelling bestiality, and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police said the analysis of the devices has led to suspects in other countries as well, with local law enforcement in those areas involved in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who wants to speak to investigators is asked to call the East District community support unit at 204-986-3707, as well as the Provincial Animal Care Line at 204-945-8000 with any concerns about animal welfare.

Police will speak to media at 11 a.m. with more information about the investigation. Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Protesters speak out against recent animal abuse case'
Protesters speak out against recent animal abuse case
