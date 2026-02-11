Tumbler Ridge: What to know about the community devastated by mass shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The small community of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia is reeling after nine people, as well as the shooter, were killed and 27 others injured in “one of the worst mass shootings” in Canada’s history.

There are still many details that remain unclear, and it’s uncertain at this point when the RCMP might provide additional information. However, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday morning the Canadian flags on federal buildings will be lowered to half-mast for seven days to honour the victims, and condolences are being offered from international leaders.

Here is what we know so far about the community of Tumbler Ridge.

Where is Tumbler Ridge?

Nestled in the confluence of the Murray River and Flatbed Creek, Tumbler Ridge is a town in B.C.’s Peace region with a population of 2,399, according to the town’s tourism website.

Accessible via Highway 52 and Highway 29, the town in northeastern B.C. is roughly 660 kilometres west of Edmonton, 1,180 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and roughly 1,000 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Tumbler Ridge is billed as a “dream destination for outdoor enthusiasts,” with more than 50 hiking trails in the area snaking through caves, mountains and waterfalls.

The town is also home to one of five geoparks in all of Canada — a protected area with geological heritage recognized by UNESCO.

The town also claims the moniker “dinosaur capital of B.C.” and is home to the Tumbler Ride Museum. In 2021, scientists also found ancient crocodile swim traces near the community, dating back 112 million years.

What are the town's origins?

Tumbler Ridge began as a coal mining community in 1981 and grew steadily until the 1990s.

“As the 1990s rolled in, global coal prices began to dip, and Asian markets faced some challenges. These hurdles cast a shadow of uncertainty over Tumbler Ridge’s future, hindering its projected population growth to 10,000 residents. Despite these setbacks, our resilient town persevered,” the town’s website says.

View image in full screen Map locates Tumbler Ridge, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Vokey. SDV

As coal prices rebounded in the 2000s, so did Tumbler Ridge.

Since then, the traditional coal mining town has diversified its economy with an emphasis on tourism and renewable energy projects, including generating wind energy.

Tumbler Ridge has faced challenging times before.

During the 2023 B.C. wildfire season, the entire town had to be evacuated.

Everyone living in the community of about 2,400 people, along with people living in the areas east of it, including Bearhole Lake, was ordered to leave immediately due to the West Kiskatinaw River fire.

An additional evacuation order was issued by the Peace River Regional District that affects a number of nearby rural properties.

While the town has a medical clinic, it only serves as a primary health-care facility catering to the community. The nearest emergency room is at Dawson Creek and District Hospital, around 120 kilometres away.

BC Emergency Health Services personnel from surrounding areas responded to the incident, the district said. Alberta-based STARS Air Ambulance confirmed that it sent a crew from Grande Prairie Hospital, around 200 kilometres away, to help in Tumbler Ridge.

RCMP said there were “multiple victims” from a shooting at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, where students attend Grades 7 through 12.

RCMP in Tumbler Ridge issued an emergency alert on Tuesday afternoon for an active shooter following reports of a shooting at a school.

When officers entered the school on Tuesday afternoon, they found six victims dead, RCMP confirmed. Two more victims were found at another location, while another victim died on the way to hospital.

An individual believed to be the shooter was also found dead with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury.

Tributes poured in from across the country, with Carney saying Canadian flags will fly at half-mast for seven days to mark the tragedy.

“I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders who risked their lives to protect their fellow citizens,” Carney said.

B.C. Premier David Eby said the province has launched a mental health support line for anyone distressed by the shooting.

“Government will ensure every possible support for community members in the coming days, as we all try to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy,” Eby said.