A list of some school shootings that happened in Canada before Tumbler Ridge

A shooting in northern B.C.’s Peace region is the deadliest attack connected to a Canadian school in nearly 40 years.

Nine people were killed in the mass shooting that also left the suspected shooter dead in Tumbler Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven victims were shot at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while about two dozen other people were hurt at the grade 7 to 12 school. One of the victims died while being taken to hospital. The suspected shooter was also found there.

RCMP said two other people were found dead at a home in the community of about 2,4000 people.

Here is a look at some other school shootings in Canada:

La Loche high school, Sask: On Jan. 22, 2016, Randan Dakota Fontaine shot two of his cousins dead, then killed a teacher and a teacher’s aide at the La Loche high school.

Les Racines de vie Montessori, Gatineau, Que.: On April 5, 2013, two men were killed during a shooting at the school’s daycare. The shooter was identified as Robert Charron. Thirty-eight-year-old Neil Galliou was killed before Charron took his own life. Charron told staff to take the 53 children to safety before he opened fire.

W.C. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute, Toronto: On May, 23, 2007, 15-year-old Jordan Manners was found in a hallway with single gunshot wound to the chest. He later died in hospital. Two teens were charged with first-degree-murder and were later acquitted.

Dawson College, Laval, Que: On Sept. 13, 2006, 18-year-old Anastasia De Sousa was killed and 20 others were hurt when gunman Kimveer Gill, 25, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon. Gill was killed in a police gunfight.

W.R. Myers High: Taber, Alta.: On April 28, 1999, a 14-year-old Grade 9 students shots three students, killing 17-year-old Jason Lang before he was arrested.

Ecole Polytechnique, Montreal: On Dec. 6, 1989, 25-year-old Marc Lepine shot more than two dozen people, killing 14 women before killing himself.

