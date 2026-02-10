Menu

Health

‘Sizzurp’: Fake cough syrup being sold in Montreal can be lethal, officials warn

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Cough syrup stock View image in full screen
Cough syrup is shown being poured onto a spoon in this undated creative image. Health officials in Montreal are warning of a dangerous purple syrup labelled as cough medication that is being sold in the city. Getty Creative Images
Montreal Public Health officials are warning a purple syrup that mimics the look of cough medicine is a fake product that can be lethal.

The product, which looks like an approved pharmaceutical medication and is labelled as “promethazine with codeine oral solution,” contains an extremely potent opioid, protonitazene and benzodiazepine.

Users could be unknowingly exposed to risks of overdose and death, the health department warns. Over time, different mixtures have been identified in similar-looking containers, it added.

It goes by the street names of “Sizzurp” and “Lean” and was linked to a 2023 overdose death in Laval, officials said.

Overdose symptoms may include blue lips and fingernails and difficulty breathing, which are likely to progress to cardiopulmonary arrest, it added.

In the event of an overdose, officials advise calling 911 immediately and administering naloxone if it is available.

