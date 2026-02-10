Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public inquiry to examine cost overruns of Winnipeg police building project

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 6:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former CAO pays city $1.15M after police HQ construction scandal'
Former CAO pays city $1.15M after police HQ construction scandal
RELATED: Former CAO pays city $1.15M after police HQ construction scandal – Jan 7, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A public inquiry is set to begin today on cost overruns and controversy linked to a building project led by the City of Winnipeg.

The inquiry, announced by the Manitoba government last year, is to examine the purchase and conversion of a former Canada Post building that became the new headquarters for the Winnipeg Police Service.

The project ran $79 million over its initial $135-million budget by the time it was completed in 2016.

In civil court, the city’s former chief administrative officer, Phil Sheegl, was found to have accepted a $327,000 bribe from a contractor.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No criminal charges were laid and Sheegl argued the money was for an unrelated real estate deal in Arizona.

Sheegl appealed the civil finding but lost.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba Court of Appeal said Sheegl’s actions amounted to “disgraceful, unethical behaviour by a public servant.”

Former mayor Sam Katz, who served from 2004 to 2014, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify later this week. Sheegl is set to appear next week.

Trending Now

Brian Bowman, who served as mayor after Katz, had called on the Manitoba government to launch the inquiry, saying the controversy over the building project threatened to damage public trust in city hall.

The province approved $2.3 million for the inquiry, which is set to run until June.

Garth Smorang, the lawyer appointed as inquiry commissioner, has said he doesn’t intend to retread ground previously covered by the courts.

The inquiry’s website says it has been divided into five sections, starting with background on the redevelopment project. The second phase, set for March, is titled “The Money Trail.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices