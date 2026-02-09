Menu

Canada

Halifax man sentenced in 2022 shooting death outside Gottingen Street nightclub

By Ella Macdonald & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 4:36 pm
2 min read
Halifax Regional Police on scene of an early morning shooting on Gottingen Street. View image in full screen
Treyvhon Bradshaw was fatally shot on Gottingen Street around 2:35 a.m. on March 18, 2022. Global News
A Halifax man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the 2022 shooting death of a 25-year-old man outside a Gottingen Street nightclub.

Makayle Skinner was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of Trayvhon Bradshaw, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter last fall.

Bradshaw was gunned down outside The Den nightclub on March 18, 2022, after getting into an altercation with Skinner.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the fight escalated when Bradshaw left the club to retrieve something from his car.

“And then he came back across the street in a crouched manner holding something to his right side, and so when Mr. Skinner was able to get into a position where he saw the handgun, that’s when he fired on him,” said Skinner’s lawyer, Nathan Gorham.

“What he did was in response to a threat, but there would have been other ways to get out of the situation, so he didn’t have a lawful claim of self-defence that would exonerate him.”

Bradshaw later died in hospital.

Skinner was arrested in June 2022 and charged with first-degree murder, but he eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was released on bail.

Skinner walked into the Nova Scotia courtroom on his own Monday, when he was sentenced.

“He was on house arrest with an ankle bracelet as well, so his whereabouts were known at all times,” said Eric Taylor, Crown lawyer.

Five victim impact statements were read aloud by Bradshaw’s family in court, recalling the trauma of losing him and the years of heartache.

The court heard from two of Bradshaw’s sisters, his mother, stepfather, and partner — who was also the mother of his young son.

Bradshaw’s mother described the pain of knowing her grandson will grow up without his father.

“It showed how much of an effect this loss has had on the family, especially his young son, who was just under three years old when his father was killed,” said Taylor.

Both counsels recommended 10 years in custody less about two-and-a-half years in remand credit, which totals seven years and 147 days.

Judge Joshua Arnold accepted the recommendation, citing Skinner’s acceptance of responsibility and the fact that he had been a victim of gun violence himself in the past.

Skinner apologized to Bradshaw’s family before he was led away by sheriffs.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

