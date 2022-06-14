Man charged with 1st-degree murder in killing of Treyvhon Bradshaw

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the homicide of Treyvhon Bradshaw.

Bradshaw, 25, was shot on Gottingen Street in Halifax in the early hours of March 18. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested 25-year-old Makayle James Skinner in Halifax on Monday.

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face the charge of first-degree murder.

Police have previously asked anyone with cell phone footage in the aftermath of the shooting to come forward. As well, at the end of April, they released photos of two persons of interest.

Tuesday’s release continued to ask for information in Bradshaw’s death.

“Police are aware that there were people in the area at the time of Treyvhon’s murder who have information on what occurred,” the release said.

“We are asking them to do the right thing and come forward to police with what they know. Anyone with information on Treyvhon’s murder or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.”